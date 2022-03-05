Hamburger icon
Grant lifts Miami (Ohio) over E. Michigan 76-63

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points as Miami (Ohio) defeated Eastern Michigan 76-63

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 19 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Eastern Michigan 76-63 on Friday night.

Dalonte Brown had 15 points for Miami (Ohio) (14-17, 8-12 Mid-American Conference). Kamari Williams added 12 points and three blocks. Precious Ayah had 12 points.

Mo Njie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-21, 5-15). Colin Golson Jr. added 15 points. Kevin-David Rice had 14 points.

The RedHawks leveled the season series against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan defeated Miami (Ohio) 85-75 on Jan. 29.

