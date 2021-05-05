Grandmother pleads guilty to murder in 5-year-old's death

Yisenya Flores, 47, of Toledo, faces a possible life term when she's sentenced May 21. She entered her pleas Tuesday.

Flores had custody of 5-year-old Anjuan Hare III, who was found unconscious in her home on Sept. 19, 2019. Prosecutors said Flores told emergency responders the child had jumped from a bed because he wanted to fly like Spider-Man, but his injuries weren’t consistent with such an accident.