Governor to sign ‘Collin’s Law’ for tougher hazing penalties

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine was slated to sign “Collin’s Law” on Tuesday, setting it up to take effect in early October. It’s named for Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University freshman who died in 2018 after ingesting nitrous oxide at a fraternity house.

Under the new law, hazing violations would be elevated to second-degree misdemeanors, and hazing involving forced consumption of drugs or alcohol that seriously harms someone would be a third-degree felony punishable with possible prison time. The measure also requires that college campuses provide anti-hazing training and online information about reported hazing violations.