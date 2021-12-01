springfield-news-sun logo
X

Governor signs bill allowing business parity during shutdown

news
20 minutes ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that would allow small businesses to remain open during a health emergency so long as they show they can meet safety protocols required of businesses not mandated to close

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Small businesses may remain open during a health emergency so long as they show they can meet safety protocols required of businesses not mandated to close, under a bill signed into law Wednesday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and aimed at eliminating what many saw as a double-standard early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Backers of the legislation said it was needed to address a disparity after DeWine's initial stay-at-home orders that saw big-box stores permitted to keep operating, often with many customers and employees, while smaller businesses, some selling the same goods, had to close.

The bill is about fairness and not allowing government to pick winners and losers, Rep. Jon Cross, a Kenton Republican and legislation co-sponsor, testified before the Senate Small Business and Economic Opportunity Committee in October.

It didn't make sense that large retailers like Walmart could stay open, "with hundreds of people in there, but our local jewelry store had to close that could keep their customers just as safe, because it was less dense—very little people in a small business,” said Cross, who co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Shane Wilkin, a Republican from Hillsboro in southwestern Ohio.

In Other News
1
78-year-old Urbana woman dies in 2-car crash
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top