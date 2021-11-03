Governor cancels in-person events after coronavirus exposure

Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and received their booster shots, have tested negative for the coronavirus and have no symptoms, DeWine's office said. The couple won’t appear at previously scheduled in-person events through Sunday.

In August 2020 the governor tested negative for COVID-19 hours after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump. DeWine was an early and strong advocate for people to get the vaccine. He and his wife received their first doses in a live-streamed event in February.