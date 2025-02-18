Gorosito leads Ball State against Toledo after 24-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Toledo after Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 24 points in Ball State's 89-83 overtime victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets have gone 7-2 at home. Toledo has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals have gone 6-6 against MAC opponents. Ball State scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Toledo is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 76.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 78.2 Toledo gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jermahri Hill is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.