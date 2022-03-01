GOP US Sen. Rob Portman wants further sanctions on Russia

The U.S. should also seize assets tied to Russian oligarchs and President Vladimir Putin rather than just freezing them, and increase pressure on China to block Russia's access to finances and reserves held by China, said Portman, an Ohio Republican and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The U.S. has the authority to strip Russia of its Permanent Normal Trade Relations status, Portman said, calling free trade with the U.S. a privilege, not a right.