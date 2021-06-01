GOP Ohio senators propose 5% tax cut as part of state budget

The 5% cut over two years for a total of $874 million is deeper than the 2% proposed in the House-passed version of the budget. The cut is a reward for people who are working, said Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, who called it a “stimulus” in the best sense of the word.

“If we want to talk about stimulus plans and what works and what doesn’t, an income tax cut will always be the best stimulus,” Huffman said. The Senate plan also eliminates sales taxes paid by Ohio job employment agencies. It makes no sense to tax companies trying to find work for people, said Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan, a Republican representing suburban Cleveland.