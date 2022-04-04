springfield-news-sun logo
X

GOP leaders: No contempt in 4th set of Ohio legislative maps

news
1 hour ago
Ohio’s two most powerful legislators are telling the Ohio Supreme Court that they should not be held in contempt for leading the charge to push through a fourth set of GOP-drawn legislative maps to meet a court-imposed deadline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's two most powerful legislators told the Ohio Supreme Court on Monday that they should not be held in contempt for leading the charge to push through a fourth set of GOP-drawn legislative maps to meet a court-imposed deadline.

In a filing by Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker and Ohio Redisricting Commission co-chair Bob Cupp, both Republicans, said the fourth map is not in contempt, “It is compliance.”

They argued that the "real complaint" of voting rights and Democratic groups who have thrice prevailed in constitutional challenges against the maps is that they acted on a "failsafe" back-up plan rather than the one drawn by a pair of independent mapmakers.

The filing said independent mapmakers unanimously hired by the commission, one Democrat, one Republican, “neither considered nor implemented” any of the Republicans' suggestions for the map they were drawing from scratch when time ran out.

Voting begins in Ohio's May 3 primary Tuesday, despite ongoing legal disputes over the maps. Legislative candidates will not appear on ballots, because those districts are still undetermined.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
New effort pools schools’ resources to recruit more teachers of color
4
4 Wittenberg students to receive Dave Maurer scholarship
5
Springfield bakery to host Easter cupcake, cookie decorating event
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top