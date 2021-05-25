GOP lawmakers seek ban on ‘critical race theory’ teaching

Instructing students that one race or gender is inherently superior to another or that individuals could be considered racists by virtue of their skin color, would be prohibited under a bill introduced by GOP state Reps. Diane Grendell of Chesterland and Sarah Arthur of Geneva-on-the-Lake.

A second bill introduced by Rep. Don Jones of Freeport contains similar provisions and also prohibits teaching that the advent of slavery constituted the true founding of the United States.