GOP bill would extend vouchers to all Ohio schoolchildren

The legislation, known as “backpack” funding because money follows children no matter what school they attend, is a kids first approach to education, bill sponsor Rep. Riordan McClain, a Republican from Upper Sandusky, told the House Finance Committee Tuesday.

The legislation is not anti-public school, added bill co-sponsor Rep. Marilyn John, a Shelby Republican. “It is a pro-child, pro-parent, pro-family bill which empowers parents and families to make a choice that is in the best interest of their child,” John testified.