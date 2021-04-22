GOP-backed voting law rewrite in Ohio offers mix of changes

But requesting an absentee ballot online would be more difficult under the bill than requesting a paper version is now, requiring two forms of ID rather than one. The bill also will clarify that LaRose's office can use public funds to mail request forms to all voters, but prohibit him from pre-paying postage for either returning the request forms or actual absentee ballots without legislative approval.

Seitz's legislation also will prioritize the order of forms of identification that voters can present, so that they may not use the last four digits of the social security number many have committed to memory if they have been issued an Ohio driver's license or state ID card. For those without the other forms of ID, a provision says they can use electronic versions of their bank statements or utility bills rather than hard copies.

The bill would permanently prohibit off-site ballot drop boxes whose placement had been the subject of a lengthy series of court battles last year, but allow Ohio's 88 county boards of elections to place up to three drop receptacles on their premises for the 10 days ahead of the election.

Also under the bill, early voting will be eliminated on the Monday before the election, a provision advocated by county election officials for logistical reasons. LaRose's office may be given some flexibility to float that day elsewhere in the schedule.

The sweeping measure will clarify that the practice of ballot harvesting constitutes election fraud and make explicit that an absentee ballot received by an elections board that's inside the absentee ballot return envelope but not inside the ID envelope cannot be cured, according to the letter.

In another item important to voter advocates, the bill will permanently expand the definition of recent voter activity necessary to preclude someone from being purged from state voter rolls to include signing candidate or issue petitions.

It also expands the “Youth at the Booth" program that makes all 17-year-olds eligible to serve as precinct workers, not only those who are high school seniors.