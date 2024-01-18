Goodyear Tire & Rubber names Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has named former Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
1 hour ago
X

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has named former Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO.

On Tuesday Stellantis announced that it was replacing Stewart, who had served as North American chief operating officer, with Carlos Zarlenga, its current president of Stellantis Mexico.

At Goodyear, Stewart will succeed Richard Kramer, who previously announced his plans to retire. Kramer has worked at Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear for 24 years, including 14 as chairman, CEO and president.

Kramer will continue to serve Goodyear in an advisory capacity to help with the transition process.

Stewart will become CEO and president effective on Jan. 29. He will also become a board member.

Laurette Koellner, independent lead director of Goodyear’s board since 2019, will become non-executive board chair.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Springfield City Hall Plaza’s price tag continues to climb
4
New Catholic Charities center to help city’s Haitian population with...
5
Springfield warming center to close Thursday, reopen for bitter temps...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top