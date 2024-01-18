Goodyear Tire & Rubber names Stellantis executive Mark Stewart as its new CEO

At Goodyear, Stewart will succeed Richard Kramer, who previously announced his plans to retire. Kramer has worked at Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear for 24 years, including 14 as chairman, CEO and president.

Kramer will continue to serve Goodyear in an advisory capacity to help with the transition process.

Stewart will become CEO and president effective on Jan. 29. He will also become a board member.

Laurette Koellner, independent lead director of Goodyear’s board since 2019, will become non-executive board chair.