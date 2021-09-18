Goodson runs for 153 yards, 3 TDs in No. 5 Iowa's victory

Goodson became the first Hawkeye to rush for three touchdowns in a game since Akrum Wadley in 2017. Goodson has six 100-yard rushing games.

“The guys up front did a good job getting to their assignments,” Goodson said. “It made sure the running backs had just a split second to get to the open field and we did that, from there it was on the running backs to get it to the house.”

Iowa's offense, which averaged 238 yards per game coming in, had 418 yards.

“We still have a lot of things to work on,” Ferentz said. “Our execution is not where it needs to be yet. There are still some things we're leaving out there.”

The Hawkeyes' defense, which had forced seven turnovers in the first two games, got a first-quarter safety when Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap. Crum was 16-of-23 passing for 185 yards and was sacked seven times.

The Hawkeyes forced a turnover in the third quarter, when Kent State had first-and-goal at the 1. Running back Bryan Bradford had the ball knocked away by Jestin Jacobs, and cornerback Riley Moss recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback. Goodson's second touchdown came on the ensuing possession.

“(Bradford) tried to bounce out,” Moss said. “The ball bounced out and I got it. I wanted to run it out, but I tripped a little bit.”

“If we get the touchdown there, and the PAT, it's 16-14 and away we go,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said.

“That third quarter was the turning point,” said Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram, who had six catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Kent State (1-2) came into the game averaging 360 rushing yards, second-best in the nation, but was held to just 79 yards.

Iowa has held opponents to 24 points or under in 25 consecutive games, the longest current streak among Power 5 schools.

“We still haven't play a perfect 60-minute game,” Moss said. “And I think that's pretty exciting for this defense.”

“There's a lot to improve on,” defensive tackle Lukas Van Ness said.

MILESTONE WIN

It was Iowa's 300th win at Kinnick Stadium. The first game played at the stadium was October 5, 1929, a 46-0 Iowa win against Monmouth. Iowa is the seventh Big Ten school to win 300 or more games in its home stadium.

LONG DRIVE

Iowa had a 20-play, 95-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half that took 8 minutes, 38 seconds. Spencer Petras threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta with 19 seconds remaining in the half. Iowa converted four third downs on the drive. “It just shows us this offense can be strong in any situation,” Goodson said.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Hawkeyes finally showed they could move the ball on offense, although Petras still struggled with some throws. He finished 25 of 36 passing for 209 yards. Kent State stayed with Iowa until the third-quarter fumble that changed the momentum.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes, at their highest spot in the rankings since November 29, 2015, should stay there this week.

UP NEXT

Kent State: At Maryland next Saturday.

Iowa: Host Colorado State next Saturday.

