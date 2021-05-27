Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0

Detroit's defense, which was criticized earlier in the day by general manager Al Avila, made some slick plays early to keep the game scoreless.

The Tigers turned a double play in the second inning and ended it at home with Rogers tagging out Josh Naylor, who tried to score from first on Owen Miller's double, after center fielder Akil Baddoo connected with shortstop Niko Goodrum for a relay throw.

CAUGHT A BREAK

Indians right-hander Zach Plesac will not need surgery after breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing.

“Other than it being broken, it was a pretty upbeat visit to the doctor,” Indians manager Terry Francona said Wednesday.

Francona said Plesac, who is on the 10-day injured list, will be reassessed every seven to 10 days and is expected to begin a throwing regimen in three weeks.

HE SAID IT

Avila addressed the Tigers' shortcomings, speaking virtually to the Detroit Economic Club before the game.

“Our defense has let us down,” Avila said.

BOUNCING BACK

McKenzie made the most of his opportunity just days after being sent to Triple-A Columbus with an AL-high 30 walks in 31 1/3 innings.

Francona said before the game that the the 23-year-old McKenzie, one of the club's top prospects, would be sent back to the minors regardless of how he pitched in Detroit.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the four-game series Thursday with Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.32) and Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd (2-5, 3.08) scheduled to start.

___

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Cleveland Indian' Jose Ramirez is tagged out by Detroit Tigers second baseman Niko Goodrum (28) on an attempted steal during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio