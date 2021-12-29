Good Samaritan fatally struck at interstate crash scene

The initial crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 71 in Jackson, when a 28-year-old Mansfield woman lost control of her car while trying to avoid another vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Richard Ivey, 53, of Shelby, North Carolina, stopped to help the woman, who had an infant in her car, authorities said. Her car was then struck by another car and a semitrailer, and an SUV driver who was trying to avoid the crash scene struck Ivey and the woman, who were both standing outside their cars.