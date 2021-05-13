X

Gonzalez scheduled to start for Colorado against Cincinnati

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Rockies are expected to send Chi Chi Gonzalez to the mound Thursday and the Reds will give Luis Castillo the start

Cincinnati Reds (17-17, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-4, 6.42 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-1, 5.97 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +125, Reds -145; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Cincinnati will square off on Thursday.

The Rockies are 11-10 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .295.

The Reds are 7-10 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 48 home runs this season, third in the league. Nick Castellanos leads the team with nine, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .474.

Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with 24 RBIs and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.15 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

