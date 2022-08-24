Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres

The homers were the only hits and runs he allowed in six innings against his former team Tuesday night, while striking out four and walking one.

Nick Sandlin (5-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

The Padres pulled to 2-1 in the fifth when Austin Nola hit a leadoff double, advanced on Jurickson Profar's groundout and and scored on Jake Cronenworth's single.

Jose Ramirez hit a two-out RBI single in the eighth to give Cleveland a 3-1 lead.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale was pulled one batter after allowing Cronenworth's RBI single. He gave up one run and four hits, struck out four and walked two.

EJECTION

Plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called Brandon Drury out on on a low pitch in the fourth. Drury turned and said something to the ump and was ejected. It was Drury's first career ejection.

GUARDIANS ROSTER MOVES

The Guardians recalled OF Richie Palacios from Triple-A Columbus and optioned OF Nolan Jones to Columbus. This is Palacios' fourth big league stint this year. He came in hitting .250 with 10 RBIs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RF Juan Soto was a late scratch with left mid-back tightness. ... RHP Yu Darvish, who had been scheduled to start Wednesday, was placed on the paternity list and LHP José Castillo was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. Castillo is on the active roster for the first time since 2019.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77), who was sent to Cleveland in the Clevinger trade, and Padres LHP Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76) are scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday.

