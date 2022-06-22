Gonsolin wins 9th, Freeman drives in 5 as Dodgers down Reds

Will Smith homered into the left-field seats in the first inning for the Dodgers, his ninth the season.

Freeman put the Dodgers ahead in the third after back-to-back singles by Gavin Lux and Trea Turner, hitting a two-run double into the right-field corner.

Freeman delivered a bases-loaded triple off the center-field wall off in the eighth.

Turner had a season-high four hits and extended his hit streak to 13 games.

MOVES

The Dodgers added OF Trayce Thompson to the active roster on Tuesday after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash. The injury-plagued Dodgers needed another outfielder after star Mookie Betts cracked a rib in a collision with Cody Bellinger last week. Thompson pinch-hit in the eighth inning and struck out. He is the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Put LHP Caleb Ferguson on the injured list with left forearm tendinitis. ... Transferred RHP Walker Buehler to the 60-day injured list.

Reds: Activated INF Donovan Solano from the injury list following a rehab stint. Solano was one of the team's few winter signings but was injured in spring training. ... Transferred LHP Nick Lodolo (lower back strain) to the 60-day injury list. ... OF Tyler Naquin (quad strain) is close to starting a rehab assignment, manager David Bell said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.33) on Wednesday night. Anderson threw a season-high 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit and striking out eight, in beating the Angels last Wednesday. Castillo allowed three runs and four hits through seven innings in the Reds loss Wednesday to Arizona.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith gestures as runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits a two-run double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner dives for home plate as he scores a run on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Lux during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Zoo's Sam the Bald Eagle lands on the arm of the handler during the national anthem prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds' Albert Almora Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)