Gomillion carries Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58

news
1 hour ago
Tre Gomillion had a season-high 21 points as Cleveland State extended its home win streak to eight games, defeating Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tre Gomillion had a season-high 21 points as Cleveland State extended its home winning streak to eight games, getting past Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Woodrich had 12 points for Cleveland State (8-3, 4-0 Horizon League). Torrey Patton added 11 points and 10 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge had seven rebounds.

Jarred Godfrey had 18 points for the Mastodons (5-7, 1-3). Bobby Planutis added 11 points.

Cleveland State also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

