Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Gomillion carries Cleveland St. over Green Bay 79-67

news
1 hour ago
Tre Gomillion had a career-high 27 points as Cleveland State topped Green Bay 79-67

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tre Gomillion had a career-high 27 points as Cleveland State topped Green Bay 79-67 on Sunday.

Gomillion hit 11 of 13 shots.

Yahel Hill had 15 points for Cleveland State (19-7, 15-4 Horizon League). D'Moi Hodge added 11 points.

Cade Meyer scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Phoenix (4-23, 3-15), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Kamari McGee added 16 points. Ryan Claflin had 12 points.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Cleveland State defeated Green Bay 85-69 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark State’s growth continues as school celebrates 60 years
2
Springfield schools on ballot for voters to approve continuing levy
3
Student of the Week Triad High School
4
Athlete of the Week Triad High School
5
COVID-19 cases continue their decline in Clark County: What the latest...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top