Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Youngstown St. 71-61

Jalon Pipkins had 15 points and six rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (6-7, 2-3 Horizon League), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Ra Kpedi added 11 points and seven rebounds. Damian Chong Qui had 10 points.

Luke Chicone had 13 points for the Penguins (9-6, 3-2). Tevin Olison added 11 points. Michael Akuchie had 10 points and eight rebounds.