Gleason helps Toledo establish control in Toledo's 30-20 win over Miami (Ohio)

After a series of field goals between the two teams made it 23-6 with 24 seconds left in the third, Miami scored its first touchdown when Brett Gabbert threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Davis to reduce its deficit to 23-13.

Early in the fourth, Toledo (4-1, 1-0) sealed it when Gleason threw a 1-yarder to Anthony Torres to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive and create a 30-13 advantage.

Gabbert threw for 296 yards for Miami (1-4, 0-1) and Javon Tracy had 119 yards receiving on 10 receptions with a touchdown.

