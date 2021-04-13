Giolito expected to start for Chicago against Cleveland

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland pitchers struck out 10.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.11.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (illness), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.