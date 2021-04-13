X

Giolito expected to start for Chicago against Cleveland

news | 34 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians (5-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-5)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (0-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) White Sox: TBD

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland pitchers struck out 10.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.11.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (illness), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.