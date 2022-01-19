Gilyard ties career-high 31 to lead Richmond over Fordham

Nathan Cayo added 13 points, Grant Golden scored 11 and Andre Gustavson had 11 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (11-7, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) the Spiders who forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Darius Quisenberry had 23 points and eight assists for the Rams (9-7, 2-2). Kyle Rose scored 16 and Antrell Charlton 13.