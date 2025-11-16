Gillespie scores 30, Kent State takes down Cleveland State 102-95

Tre Beard led the Vikings (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and four assists. Dayan Nessah added 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Cleveland State. Josiah Harris had 10 points and four assists.

Whaley's layup with 5:07 left in the second half gave Kent State the lead for good at 82-80.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.