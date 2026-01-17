Gillespie scores 29 in Kent State's 87-84 win against Toledo

Leroy Blyden Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (10-8, 4-2). Toledo also got 16 points, four assists and two blocks from Austin Parks. Sonny Wilson also recorded 15 points and six assists.

Gillespie scored nine points in the first half and Kent State went into the break trailing 41-35. Gillespie scored 20 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.