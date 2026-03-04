Gillespie scores 18 as Kent State beats Northern Illinois 102-76

Gustav Winther finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies (9-20, 4-13). Gianni Cobb added 17 points and four assists for Northern Illinois. Makhai Valentine also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Kent State took the lead for good with 8:46 left in the first half. The score was 51-28 at halftime, with Medley racking up 11 points. Kent State pulled away with an 18-1 run in the second half to extend the lead to 34 points.

