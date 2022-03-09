Gillespie Big East POY again, Cooley 1st Friars coach to win

Gillespie was chosen preseason Big East player of the year and did not disappoint. He led the eighth-ranked Wildcats (23-7, 16-4) to a second-place finish, ranking fourth in the conference in scoring at 16.3 points per game and first in 3-pointers with 93.

The 6-foot-3 Gillespie, a freshman reserve on Villanova's 2018 national title team, also topped the league in 3-point shooting (43.1%) and free-throw percentage (91.5%). He was the only unanimous pick on the all-Big East squad and is set to break the school record for games played Thursday night with 149.

Cooley gives Providence its first Big East coach of the year after 43 seasons in the conference. Pretty notable at a school where Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes, Pete Gillen and Tim Welsh all enjoyed success.

Picked seventh in the preseason poll, the 11th-ranked Friars (24-4, 14-3) rode a veteran group of players and a string of close wins to their first No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament. They play Thursday afternoon in the first quarterfinal.

Cooley is 218-139 in 11 seasons with his hometown team.

Nembhard was chosen Big East freshman of the week a league-high six times before getting hurt Feb. 23 in a victory at St. John's. He had season-ending surgery on his right wrist two days later.

A unanimous selection as one of three Bluejays on the Big East all-freshman team, Nembhard averaged 11.3 points while starting all 27 games he played in. He led fourth-seeded Creighton (20-10, 12-7) in assists (4.4), steals (1.3) and minutes (34.8) per game.

The 6-foot, 167-pound guard from Ontario, Canada, is the younger brother of Andrew Nembhard, the senior point guard for top-ranked Gonzaga. Andrew Nembhard was chosen MVP of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Caption Providence head coach Ed Cooley, center, thanks the fans after winning the Big East regular season championship after an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Caption FILE - Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) drives against Xavier's Adam Kunkel (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right wrist, the school announced Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Nembhard was hurt when he collided with St. John's Posh Alexander during the Bluejays' 81-78 win Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)

Caption Providence head coach Ed Cooley raises the trophy after winning the Big East regular season title following an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Caption Providence head coach Ed Cooley argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)