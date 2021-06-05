Gilbert’s walk-off grand slam lifts Vols over Wright St.

Redmond Walsh (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Volunteers (46-16), who advanced to face the regional No. 3 seed Liberty in the early game on Saturday.

The Raiders (35-12) brought on All Horizon League First Team pitcher Austin Cline (8-2) with and 8-5 lead and runners on second and third with one out. Cline, typically a starter, walked Jake Rucker to load the bases before Gilbert knocked it out of right field on a 0-1 pitch.