Gilbert dominant on mound and gets help from Rodríguez in the field as Mariners top Reds 3-1

Rodríguez ran down Spencer Steer's drive to deep left-center on the warning track for the second out of the seventh inning. Gilbert was pulled after walking Jake Fraley. Elly De La Cruz walked against reliever Andrés Muñoz, and Cincinnati looked like it was going to pull within one run after Nick Martini singled.

But Rodríguez quickly came up throwing and nailed De La Cruz at third base to end the inning before Fraley crossed the plate.

Muñoz struck out the side in the eighth. Cincinnati loaded the bases in the ninth off Ryne Stanek after two walks sandwiched around an error. Taylor Saucedo got pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson to fly out to end it, earning his first save.

Gilbert (1-0) retired 12 of the first 13 batters and faced and gave up an infield single to Fraley in the second inning and singles to Steer and De La Cruz in the fifth. Gilbert struck out six and the walk to Fraley on a 3-2 pitch ended Seattle's franchise-record setting run of consecutive innings pitched without allowing a free pass at 35.

Stuart Fairchild had an RBI groundout in the fifth that scored Fraley for Cincinnati’s only run.

Clase got his first extra-base hit when he lined a two-out double off Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene in the fourth inning to score Mitch Garver from first base. De La Cruz's relay throw beat Garver to the plate, but catcher Luke Maile couldn't handle the throw near the dirt and get the tag on Garver cleanly.

Garver drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk from Emilio Pagán (1-1) and Haniger tacked on an important run with his two-out RBI single in the sixth.

Greene labored through four innings, needing 98 pitches to record 12 outs. He struck out eight and walked three but allowed only one run.

Reds: Jeimer Candelario was scratched from the lineup due to an illness. Manager David Bell said Candelario felt well enough to play on Monday, but was sent back to the hotel from the ballpark on Tuesday with flulike symptoms.

Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (1-1, 2.60) allowed one run over seven innings against the White Sox in his last start.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (2-1, 1.96) looks for another quality outing after throwing 6 1/3 innings in his last start. Miller has not allowed an earned run in his last 15 1/3 innings.

