Giants take win streak into matchup with the Guardians

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 in road games a season ago. The Giants scored five runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.7.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

