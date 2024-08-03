Giants play the Reds leading series 1-0

The San Francisco Giants bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
San Francisco Giants (55-56, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-57, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -139, Reds +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Cincinnati is 52-57 overall and 27-30 in home games. The Reds have a 29-46 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 55-56 overall and 22-33 in road games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 47 extra base hits (22 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs). Santiago Espinal is 13-for-26 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with a .241 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 52 walks and 48 RBI. Tyler Fitzgerald is 14-for-41 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

