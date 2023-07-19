X

Giants' Brandon Crawford put on injured list with left knee inflammation

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
1 hour ago
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of left knee inflammation

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of left knee inflammation.

Crawford, 36, is hitting .207 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 65 games this season and had been in a 3-for-24 slide. The Giants said the move was retroactive to Monday.

“He’s been dealing with the soreness to some degree since spring training,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “Some days, it’s manageable. Some days, it’s challenging. We thought it was a good time to give him a blow. We hope to get him back after the off day.”

Infielder David Villar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ leg injury in Springfield crash
2
Back to School: When Clark, Champaign classes start
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Glier’s Goettafest returns to Newport on the Levee for two weekends
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top