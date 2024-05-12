Giants and Reds meet, winner claims 3-game series

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (17-22, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-23, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (2-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (3-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -129, Reds +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco is 10-8 at home and 18-23 overall. The Giants have an 11-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 17-22 record overall and an 8-9 record on the road. Reds pitchers have a collective 4.04 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 12-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .272 batting average to lead the Reds, and has seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 1-9, .194 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (foot), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

