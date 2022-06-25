springfield-news-sun logo
Giants aim to break 3-game losing streak, play the Reds

By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants will try to break a three-game slide when they play the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (24-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-32, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-3, 6.97 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (6-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -242, Reds +200; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop a three-game skid when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

San Francisco is 38-32 overall and 19-15 at home. The Giants have a 19-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 24-46 record overall and a 12-23 record on the road. The Reds are 18-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson ranks second on the Giants with 21 extra base hits (five doubles and 16 home runs). Austin Slater is 5-for-16 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 13 doubles and 14 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

