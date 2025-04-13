Gerardo Valenzuela, Roman Celantano lead red-hot Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over reeling DC United

Cincinnati scored the lone goal in the 29th minute when Valenzuela scored unassisted in his first start this season. It was the second career goal for the 20-year-old midfielder after making 11 starts in 30 appearances as a rookie last season. It was the earliest goal scored by Cincinnati this season and the first time it led at halftime.

Celantano totaled two saves — both in the first half — for Cincinnati in posting his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Luis Barraza saved four shots — all in the first half — in his first start for DC United after making 40 career starts for New York City FC from 2021-24.

DC United has played with a lead for just three minutes in its last five matches.

Cincinnati began the day in a three-way tie for third place in the Eastern Conference with Charlotte FC and the Philadelphia Union.

Cininnati is 32-8 in one-goal matches under Pat Noonan since 2023. No other club has won even 20. Cincinnati has won three straight matches six times since joining the league in 2019.

DC United leads the series 5-4-4 but Cincinnati is 3-2-1 all time in DC.

Cincinnati travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday. DC United travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer