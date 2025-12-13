Georgia Bulldogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats square off in Atlanta, Georgia

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Cincinnati at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in non-conference play. Georgia scores 99.9 points and has outscored opponents by 28.7 points per game.

The Bearcats are 6-3 in non-conference play. Cincinnati scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Georgia averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1%.

Day Day Thomas is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. Shon Abaev is averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.