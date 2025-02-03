Georgetown visits Xavier following Conwell's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Georgetown after Ryan Conwell scored 20 points in Xavier's 86-77 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Musketeers are 10-2 on their home court. Xavier is fifth in the Big East with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Zach Freemantle averaging 8.9.

The Hoyas have gone 5-6 against Big East opponents. Georgetown scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Xavier's average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 70.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 70.2 Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freemantle is averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Conwell is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Epps is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 12.3 points. Micah Peavy is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.