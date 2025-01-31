George Mason visits Dayton following Walton's 30-point game

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Dayton after Zahirah Walton scored 30 points in George Mason's 80-53 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers have gone 10-3 in home games. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 scoring 67.2 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Patriots are 8-2 in A-10 play. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 giving up 56.4 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Dayton makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Patriots face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is averaging 17.2 points for the Flyers. Arianna Smith is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Paula Suarez is averaging 10.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Patriots. Walton is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.