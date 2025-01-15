George Mason takes on Dayton for conference showdown

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on George Mason in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Flyers have gone 10-0 at home. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Patriots have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Dayton averages 76.3 points, 14.2 more per game than the 62.1 George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Darius Maddox is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.