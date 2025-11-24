George Mason Patriots and the Ohio Bobcats square off in Daytona Beach, Florida

The George Mason Patriots face the Ohio Bobcats at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Ohio Bobcats (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (5-0)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and George Mason play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Patriots have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. George Mason has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 1-4 in non-conference play. Ohio has a 0-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Mason's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 22 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 14.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

