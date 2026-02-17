George Mason hosts Dayton in conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Deshayne Montgomery and Dayton visit Kory Mincy and George Mason on Wednesday.

The Patriots have gone 15-1 at home. George Mason scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Flyers are 7-5 against conference opponents. Dayton has a 7-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

George Mason makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Dayton has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Flyers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javon Bennett is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Flyers. Montgomery is averaging 13.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.