Genke and Green Bay host Wright State

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Wright State after Callie Genke scored 22 points in Green Bay's 69-39 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Raiders are 4-4 in home games. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon scoring 64.2 points while shooting 38.2% from the field.

The Phoenix are 8-1 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is the leader in the Horizon giving up just 57.9 points per game while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Wright State's average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 67.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.1 Wright State allows to opponents.

The Raiders and Phoenix match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylee Sagester averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Amaya Staton is averaging 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Bailey Butler is averaging 4.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Natalie McNeal is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.