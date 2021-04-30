Gayle Manchin, wife of senator, to co-chair commission

Biden nominated Manchin to the post in the federal-state partnership that promotes economic development across West Virginia and parts of 12 other states in Appalachia.

“I am pleased the Senate has confirmed my wife, Gayle Manchin, to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Sen. Manchin said in a statement Thursday. “ARC is a vital partner to all those working and living in Appalachia, and I know that Gayle will bring the experience and skills necessary to successfully lead the commission as it serves the region.”