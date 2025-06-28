Gavin Sheets' 3-run homer caps Padres' rally for 6-4 win over Reds

Jake Cronenworth took Scott Barlow deep in the sixth for a two-run shot that got San Diego within 4-3. Sheets then made it 6-4 with a 422-foot blast to right-center against Lyon Richardson (0-2).

Bryan Hoeing (1-0) got five outs in relief of Padres starter Randy Vasquez, and Robert Suarez worked the ninth, striking out Spencer Steer — who hit three homers on Friday — with two men on to secure his 23rd save.

Andrew Abbott had another strong start for the Reds, departing with a 4-1 lead after five innings. He allowed Luis Arraez's homer in the fifth.

Sheets finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and saved a run with a diving catch of Rece Hinds' liner to left in the fifth.

Before the game, the Reds requested a moment of silence for Hall of Famer Dave Parker, whose death at age 74 was announced Saturday. Parker grew up in Cincinnati and played four seasons for the Reds.

Key moment

Cronenworth's seventh home run of the season jolted a San Diego offense that had scored just three runs in its previous 25 innings.

Key stat

Abbott threw 102 pitches and lowered his ERA to 1.79, which would lead the NL if he had pitched enough innings to qualify. The left-hander has thrown 80 1/3 innings over 14 starts, and pitchers need one inning pitched per game played by their team to be counted among the leaders. The Reds have played 83 games.

Up next

Padres RHP Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.95 ERA) opposes Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.63) as the series concludes Sunday.

