Gausman sharp through 6 innings, Giants beat Reds 4-0

Gausman (4-0) didn't allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart led off the fifth with a double, and Cincinnati managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers. Tyler Rogers put a couple of runners on in the Reds ninth but worked out of it.

The Giants got a great outing from a starter in beating the Reds for the third straight night. Logan Webb threw six shutout innings Monday in a 6-3 win, and Anthony DeSclafani permitted one run over seven innings in a 4-2 victory Tuesday.