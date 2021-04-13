Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Cincinnati

The Giants went 19-14 on their home field in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 81 home runs as a team.

The Reds went 15-16 away from home in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs with 169 total extra base hits last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.