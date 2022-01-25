Hamburger icon
Gaudreau and the Flames visit the Blue Jackets

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets

Calgary Flames (19-12-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-20-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Columbus. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 48 points, scoring 16 goals and totaling 32 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 11-8-1 on their home ice. Columbus is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Flames are 13-8-2 on the road. Calgary has scored 118 goals and is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team with 18.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 16 goals and has 27 points. Gustav Nyquist has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Tkachuk leads the Flames with 18 goals and has 42 points. Gaudreau has six goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: out (covid-19).

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

