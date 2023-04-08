Gas explosion eyed in Ohio blast that sent 3 to hospitals

Emergency crews in Springfield were called to the Ridgewood Court Townhomes at about 1 p.m. Saturday after the blast. Officials said three people were transported from the scene in multiple medical helicopters; there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Brian Miller, chief of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, told the Springfield News-Sun that crews had already been dispatched to investigate a reported natural gas leak and were nearby when the explosion occurred. He said the blast sent a large column of smoke rising from the structure that many people in the city might have seen.